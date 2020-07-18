County Lines: High school district commits to 5-year plan to require ethnic, gender studies for grads
SANTA MARIA

High school district commits to 5-year plan to require ethnic, gender studies for grads

Ethnic and gender studies courses will now be a graduation requirement for future Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District students, following the adoption of a resolution at the board of education meeting Tuesday. 

According to the resolution that condemns racism and discrimination, the district will develop a five-year strategic plan to make ethnic and gender studies required for graduation beginning with the class of 2025.

In denouncing the recent "unconscionable" killings of Black people and hate crimes toward minorities throughout the country, the resolution stated that district officials are committed to a safe learning environment for all students.

To better prepare students for the future, the resolution stated that the district would "engage in antiracism practices, including providing a curriculum for all students that is inclusive of, and responsive to, a diverse representation of cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds." 

Integrating ethnic and gender studies into curriculum has been a growing point of discussion in the county for the past few years, with district leaders hesitant to make the studies a graduation requirement in the past. 

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District includes Santa Maria, Delta, Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools. 

SANTA MARIA

Entry deadline nears for virtual talent show

The deadline to enter Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s virtual talent show is coming up July 31.

Titled “Show Us Your Talent: We’ll Make it Shine,” the contest is designed for community members of all ages and abilities to share their talents with others through video entries.

To enter, residents should use Facebook Messenger to submit a family-friendly video one minute or less in length to the Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.

The video should showcase a special talent like singing, dancing, performing a comedy routine or even cooking, the spokesman said.

Prizes will be awarded in three age categories — 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17 and adults, 18 and older.

Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smrecandparks/ has more information to guide residents in preparing an entry, which should include the entrant’s name and age category with the video.

The virtual talent show will be posted on social media to allow community members to view the winning entries, the spokesman said.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

