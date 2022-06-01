SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man identified as driver who died in vehicle collision near Goleta
A Lompoc man was identified as the driver who died after a single-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 101, north of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff-Coroner officials declared Valentin Rubio Guerrero, 59, dead at the scene following a vehicle collision that occurred along northbound Highway 101, north of Las Varas Canyon, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the collision was reported at 2:23 p.m., when a pickup truck driven by Guerrero went off the road and struck an oak tree.
Heavy extrication was needed to remove Guerrero, according to Eliason.
Eliason added that the California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara is investigating the crash.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Towbes' donation will help Camino Scholars
People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. has received a gift of $7,500 from the Towbes Foundation to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Camino Scholars education program.
The funds will be used to expand the behavioral health initiatives currently offered in Camino Scholars that are aimed at addressing the mental health challenges among students throughout the Central Coast, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.
The project will focus on equipping students from low-income and underserved households in Santa Barbara County with strategies for social reintegration and coping with pandemic stress and burnout, the spokesman said.
“With this visionary gift, our Camino Scholars program will continue to provide students of all ages with the tools and resources to not only reach higher education but to thrive in it,” said Joanna Dominguez, director of education.
Camino Scholars serves over 400 students per year at its 11 on-site learning centers, Dominguez said.
She said standardized test scores show the curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and helps prepare college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, university campus visits and mentorship.
For more information about People’s Self-Help Housing, visit pshhc.org.
SANTA BARBARA
Visitation suspended at the Main Jail after COVID-19 outbreak
Visitation at the Santa Barbara County Jail located on Calle Real has been suspended after officials detected a COVID-19 outbreak among more than a dozen inmates, according to a spokeswoman Friday.
The outbreak was identified May 25 by Wellpath medical contractors after custody staff detected 12 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Main Jail's West Housing Module, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that one additional inmate tested positive on Friday in the east housing area. All inmates who tested positive are being continuously monitored by staff and Wellpath contractors.
No hospitalizations were required, although two inmates reported symptoms, while 11 were asymptomatic, according to Zick.
Zick said inmates that have tested positive are moved into negative pressure cells, while the remainder are placed together in small groups and isolated from other inmates as they are monitored by Wellpath. Those with underlying health conditions are transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Zick.
Additionally, sheriff's personnel are coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and Public Defender's Office to adjust appearances to minimize inmate movement and spread of the coronavirus, according to Zick.
Zick said all staff who have direct contact with inmates are regularly tested and are required to wear N95 masks while working, according to Zick.