County Lines: Lompoc vintner Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, dies after battle with cancer

Lompoc vintner Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, dies after battle with cancer
Community advocate, winemaker and Lompoc resident Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, according to an announcement by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance.
He was 60.
The Wine Alliance posted on social media that Arrowood's energy, commitment and zest for life would be missed.
Arrowood quietly fought cancer for several years without the knowledge of many of his friends and fans, preferring to instead focus on what he loved most.
"He loved Family, the Grateful Dead, music, life, wine, and our community," the Wine Alliance wrote. "He had the most positive attitude and energy even though he was battling a fight that most of us were not aware of. That is how he wanted it, that is how he lived it. Our hearts go out to his family."
Midland School suspends horseback riding, adapts new trail system guidelines
Midland School has released a new set of guidelines requiring adoption by all trail system users amid COVID-19 concerns.
The school has added a temporary suspension on all trail horseback riding.
The list of guidelines is as follows:
- Do not use the trails if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, or if you are feeling sick.
- Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people along the trail.
- If you see trail-users heading your way, find an area where you can safely walk off the trail and let them pass. It doesn't hurt to smile and say hello, too.
- Time your trail visit during less busy times of the day.
- Keep your dogs on leash, away from other trail-users or left at home.
- Stay in small family groups or alone while on the trail.
- If the trailhead is packed or parking is hard to find, go somewhere else, or come back later. Overcrowding is the main reason that some trailheads are being closed. A few miles up Figueroa Mountain road there are some great hikes, such as the Zaca Catway, Fir Canyon Trail and La Jolla Trail. If the trail is busy, then use this as an opportunity to discover lesser-known trails.
Updates can be found on Midland's Facebook page or website at midland-school.org/resources/
County seeking volunteers for coronavirus-related work
Santa Barbara County is looking for people willing to step up to use their wisdom and talents by volunteering for various coronavirus-related projects.
Volunteer assignments will be based on the skills, knowledge and abilities of each individual volunteer and may include supporting emergency shelters, food distribution call centers, alternate medical care sites and other emerging needs, said a spokesman for the Emergency Operations Center.
All volunteers will be subject to a background check and will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or California Identification number and Social Security number.
All volunteers not currently employed as a government worker must also be sworn in by an approved disaster service worker appointing authority for the county, which will provide full State Worker’s Compensation coverage, the spokesman said.
Residents can sign up by completing the volunteer registration form on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department portal at https://publichealthsbc.org/resources/ and emailing the completed form to EOCLogistics@santabarbaraca.gov
Residents can also sign up over the phone by calling the Santa Barbara City Community Emergency Response Team Spontaneous Volunteer Center at 805-564-5782 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
