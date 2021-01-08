County Lines: Mobile COVID-19 testing unit launching Monday

SANTA BARBARA
Mobile COVID-19 testing unit launching Monday
A mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be available, starting Monday in Santa Barbara, to expand testing throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the county’s Joint Information Center.
The mobile testing unit initially will be located at CenCal Health at 4050 Calle Real from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., then will be available to all community members by appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for a minimum of two weeks.
“Testing is such an important part of fighting COVID, that we’re more than happy to work with the Public Health Department to provide the needed space and support,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.
After that period, the mobile testing unit will move to a new location yet to be announced.
To request an appointment, go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those who need assistance registering can call 2-1-1.
In addition to the new mobile testing site, expanded COVID-19 testing is also available at the Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway, a Joint Information Center spokeswoman said.
Testing by appointment only is offered there from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Online appointment registration opens the day before each testing date and closes at 5 p.m. or when all the slots are full, whichever comes first, the spokeswoman said. Walk-in testing is not allowed.
An appointment registration link can be found at https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/.
OREGON
Nipomo man, Arroyo Grande woman arrested in connection to Oregon shooting death
A Nipomo man and an Arroyo Grande woman were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting death that occurred Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Police responded to a 911 call from the Red Lion Inn in the 1800 block of NW Sixth Street in Grants Pass, where an employee located an unconscious man on the floor of a hotel room shortly after 11 a.m. and requested immediate assistance, according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety Chief Warren Hensman.
Upon arrival, police located the man, identified as 42-year-old Ryan Antone Dutra, of Los Osos, who was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Through an investigation, police identified suspects 41-year-old Derek Ian Smith and his wife, 34-year-old Tera Lindsey Smith, according to Hensman, adding that numerous technologies were used to identify them, including video surveillance and license plate reader data.
The Smiths were traveling along Interstate 5 in Newton, California, at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when they were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Officials from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Police Department and the Stanislaus and San Luis Obispo county sheriff's offices coordinated efforts in the case, according to Hensman.
The Smiths were booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon and are expected to face charges in Josephine County, Oregon.
Hensman offered condolences to Dutra's family, adding the case is under investigation.
CENTRAL COAST
COVID-19 infects nearly 2 dozen inmates at Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo county jails
Nearly a dozen sheriff's personnel combined and two dozen inmates each at the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county jails have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials on Thursday.
Twenty-three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number infected since the pandemic started in March to 126, according to Lt. Erik Raney, adding the total number of active cases is 30.
The infections include four inmates who tested positive during the intake screening process and 19 who are part of an outbreak inside one of the housing units at the Main Jail.
One of the inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus during intake was transferred to Cottage Hospital, but not for the virus, according to Raney.
All associated inmates were screened and offered testing. Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are quarantined from the general population and closely monitored by medical staff, according to Raney.
Additionally, six Sheriff's Office employees tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 88 since March.
At the San Luis Obispo County Jail, 21 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus as part of an outbreak that began on Dec. 10 and has led to at least 62 infections, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Additionally, two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake process and are unrelated to the outbreak. The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the disease is 79 since March.
None of the inmates have required hospitalization, according to Cipolla.
Additionally, 10 sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The deputies include six custody deputies and four patrol deputies, according to Cipolla, adding a total of 32 deputies have been infected since March.
