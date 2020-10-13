County Lines: Most of Los Padres National Forest reopens to public

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Most of Los Padres National Forest reopens to public
Most of Los Padres National Forest was reopened to the public Friday, although the Monterey Ranger District will remain closed until the Dolan fire is declared “out,” a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
Emergency fire restrictions put into place earlier this year also were modified to allow the use of lanterns and stoves powered by gas, jellied petroleum and pressurized liquid in developed recreation areas only.
However, camp fires, smoking and target shooting remain banned throughout the forest.
Los Padres and eight other national forests in California were closed in early September due to the threat of unprecedented dangerous fire conditions combined with extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions and firefighting resources being stretched to the limit.
The Inyo, Sequoia and Sierra national forests were reopened Oct. 2.
For more information and updates on fire restrictions and forest closures, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r5 or call the Santa Lucia Ranger District in Santa Maria at 805-448-6487.
Guadalupe Police sergeant identified in officer-involved shooting
A Guadalupe Police sergeant was identified by Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials as the officer who fired his gun in a police-involved shooting on Friday.
Sgt. Frank Medina, a 17-year-veteran with the Guadalupe Police Department, fired his service pistol at 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo near the intersection of La Guardia and Gularte lanes, where officers responded to a tire fire at about 6:30 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
An altercation with Delgadillo occurred after the arrival of the officers, who fired both lethal and less-lethal rounds at him. The Sheriff's Office did not provide details on what occurred between the arrival of the officers and when Delgadillo was taken into custody.
Delgadillo wasn't shot nor did he suffer any major injuries, but he was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared before he was booked into the Main Jail, according to Zick.
The officers did not report any injuries.
Delgadillo was booked into the Main Jail on two felony charges: suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, other than a firearm, against a police officer; and obstructing a peace officer.
Detectives requested a bail enhancement, which was approved, due to the seriousness of the crime and danger to the public, according to Zick, who added Delgadillo is being held on $1 million bail.
The Sheriff's Office is conducting the criminal investigation of the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, which is conducting the administrative investigation, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
Burglary suspects arrested following 2-hour search
Two men were taken into custody Sunday at the end of a two-hour search after they allegedly burglarized a business on Dominion Road near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
About 4:36 p.m., the sheriff’s dispatch center received a call about a burglary in progress at a business in the 4200 block of Dominion Road, and when deputies arrived, they noticed a door that was slightly open, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Minutes later, two suspects ran out the back of the business and a search for the pair was launched, with assistance from the County Air Support Unit, a sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol officers, Zick said.
After a two-hour search, K-9 Zeke tracked the suspects to a ditch about 1 mile away, where they were found hiding in a ditch.
Joseph Edson, 55, and Felipe Ortiza, 33, both of Santa Maria, were taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, a felony, and released without posting bail.
Zick said a vehicle associated with the suspects was towed from the scene and contained items investigators believe were stolen from the business. The investigation is continuing.
LOMPOC
LUSD officials recommend delaying in-person learning until January
Lompoc Unified School District officials are recommending a January return to classroom learning in either a hybrid or full in-person model, Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced Friday.
The official recommendation will be discussed by the school board during its Oct. 13 meeting.
“Safety continues to be our top priority. We value life over everything else. Should we be in a safe tier as we near second semester we could reopen in either a hybrid of full in-person model," McDonald said.
All 17 district schools have been closed since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March. In mid-August, thousands of students began the 2020-21 school year in distance learning.
Santa Barbara County currently resides in the state's red tier, which indicates substantial spread of COVID-19 in the community. Under tier guidelines, county schools could be permitted to open on Tuesday, with other districts also discussing their reopening plans at board meetings this week.
“LUSD continues to work with our labor partners so that we will be ready to reopen for students while ensuring the safety of all,” district Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said.
The district's Oct. 13 board meeting takes place over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Meeting access information is available on the meeting agenda at lusd.org/district-administration/board-agenda-and-meetings.
