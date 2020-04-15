County Lines: Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect

In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce company Gold Coast Packing now is offering produce boxes in collaboration with Costa de Oro Winery.

The $18 produce boxes include spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products, with boxes available for drive-thru pickup at Costa de Oro.

All produce is locally grown and washed and trimmed before packaging.

“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store,” Gold Coast Packing spokeswoman Crystal Chavez said. “During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce.”