County Lines: Police identify 20-year-old male killed in shooting, Man charged with misdemeanors in fatal DUI crash, Foodbank distribution sites limited this week

SANTA MARIA
Police identify 20-year-old male killed in shooting on West Donovan Road
A 20-year-old Santa Maria man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting Friday on West Donovan Road.
After receiving a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers arriving on scene located Kevin Nunez-Escamilla with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The shooter fled before police arrived, Silva said, and suspects have yet to be identified.
The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Preast at 805-928-3781, ext. 1683, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Man charged with misdemeanors in fatal DUI crash near Blosser, Stowell roads
A Santa Maria man was charged with DUI-related misdemeanors stemming from a February collision near Blosser and Stowell roads that killed a 37-year-old driver, who also was suspected of driving under the influence.
Michael Anthony Lee was charged Nov. 17 with DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both misdemeanors, stemming from the Feb. 7 crash that killed Leonel Tinoco, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
Lee, who was 25 years old at the time of the crash, is scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 am. Jan. 4 in Superior Court of Santa Maria.
Both drivers were traveling eastbound toward Santa Maria on Stowell Road shortly before 1:30 a.m., when Tinoco's Nissan sports car struck a light pole and came to a halt between Hanson Way and Blosser Road, where Lee's Acura sedan broadsided the Nissan, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
When police arrived, emergency responders found Tinoco dead at the scene and Lee, who had sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Lee was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI after he was discharged from the hospital.
Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the collision for both drivers.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank distribution sites limited this week
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is technically closed this week, as the staff takes year-end inventory and deep-cleans warehouses, so food distribution sites will be limited, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager.
In Santa Maria, free food will be available at Catholic Charities, 607 W. Main St., 12 to 2 p.m. Friday.
In Lompoc, free food can be picked up at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and at Catholic Charities, 352 North 2nd St., from 12:30 to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Foodbank will resume normal operations Monday, Smith-Meyer said.
She added that the nonprofit has revived its live call center to respond to increased community need during the stay-at-home order and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.
Community members may call 805-357-5761 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak with a volunteer or may call outside those hours to leave a message and receive a call back.
LOMPOC
LUSD assistant superintendent announces retirement
Lompoc Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Business Services John Karbula has announced his retirement from the district, effective Jan. 31.
Superintendent Trevor McDonald described Karbula as a great team player who has worked for the betterment of all students and, especially, the most vulnerable populations.
"He is a man of great integrity and has added to the pragmatic and positive work environment for all Lompoc Unified staff members,” McDonald said.
Karbula, whose youngest daughter is an elementary teacher in Texas, is a third-generation public educator. His career in education has spanned 34 years in the role of teacher, high school assistant principal, elementary and high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
He was recognized as the district’s lead negotiator for helping to maintain a positive budget certification, while also giving employees the largest percentage raises of any school district in Santa Barbara County, district officials said.
Karbula was named a state finalist in the Association of California School Administrators negotiator of the year and recognized as the Southern Region administrator of the year.
“Whatever humble, positive change I [have] hopefully made during my time here, is mainly due to the exceptional people I have had the privilege to work with throughout my career," Karbula said. "My life has been rich in working with dedicated and caring professionals. The ability to work with and laugh with my amazing colleagues and friends will be what I miss the most of all.”
