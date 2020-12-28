County Lines: Police investigate shooting on North Miller Street

SANTA MARIA
Police investigate shooting on North Miller Street
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on North Miller Street.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Miller Street in response to the reported shooting shortly after 5 p.m., according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Upon their arrival, officers conducted an initial investigation but did not locate any victims or suspects.
The investigation has since been turned over to the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau, according to Van Meel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
15 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Fifteen San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The 15 inmates who tested positive were discovered after more than 100 asymptomatic inmates were tested in response to an outbreak at the jail that started on Dec. 10, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris.
The California Department of Pubic Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases of coronavirus that are believed to be linked.
At least 20 inmates who tested positive may be connected to the outbreak, according to Norris.
Additionally, two inmates and one custody deputy not linked to the outbreak also have tested positive since Dec. 21.
Inmates who tested positive have been isolated and the affected housing units have been quarantined, according to Norris.
The new cases bring the total number of San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March to 34.
In addition, 21 sheriff's deputies have tested positive, including eight patrol and 13 custody deputies.
Regular staff and inmate testing will continue as the Sheriff's Office continues to work with County Public Health to manage the outbreak, according to Norris.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc now offering free rapid COVID-19 testing
Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.
Testing, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through the end of January.
Test results are expected to be ready in approximately 15 minutes, according to city officials.
The walk-up testing is offered through Merso Labs, in partnership with the city of Lompoc.
The DeWees Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., is providing the location to be used as a testing site.
Those with insurance cards are asked to bring them. However, no one will be turned away for lack of insurance, officials said.
Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are required.
For additional information about COVID-19 testing in the region and other resources, visit www.cityoflompoc.com.
LOMPOC
LVMC's Dr. Rahim Raofi named 2020 physician of the year
Gastroenterologist Rahim Raoufi has been named 2020 Lompoc Valley Medical Center physician of the year for his commitment to teamwork and patient services.
Employees cast votes for the physician they believe exemplifies the district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents, said a hospital spokeswoman, noting that comments offered by staff in nomination forms were extensive.
Some qualities ascribed to the physician include a caring and compassionate nature, being a patient advocate and a tireless work ethic.
“This doctor is fantastic with patients as well as staff,” noted one nomination. “He is always upbeat and positive with all he comes in contact with. He also never forgets a face.”
Another nomination said Raoufi is worthy and epitomizes the hospital's mission, providing safe and high-quality services to the community.
"His main focus is the patient. He doesn’t hesitate to refer them on to a specialist if needed," the nominee added. "He deserves the honor and recognition.”
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin called the award “very well-deserved,” the spokeswoman said.
Raoufi, a married father of two who began his practice in Lompoc in 2012, read a handful of the almost 50 nomination comments presented in a scroll.
“I really appreciate it,” Raoufi said. “I have to say I really like working here. I have a great team. Without my team, I wouldn’t be successful.”
