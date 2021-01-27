County Lines: Public Library offers 'My Heart is Like a Zoo' craft packs, storytime

Nearly 30 Santa Ynez Valley restaurants are participating in the promotion which runs through Jan. 31. Pricing ranges from about $10 per person to $90, for a family-sized meal, with culinary offerings spanning the spectrum: from burgers to beef tartare, farm-fresh curry carrot soup to “pastrami spiced” cauliflower. Restaurants are choosing whether to run a “feeds one”, “two” or more platform, and are setting their own individual prices.