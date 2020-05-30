County Lines: Roadhouse Grill closing permanently Sunday night

SANTA MARIA
Roadhouse Grill closing permanently tonight
The Original Roadhouse Grill announced it will permanently close its Santa Maria location at the end of the business day tonight.
“The decision to close was not an easy one to make, nor is it reflective on the quality of the management team or employees of this location,” the company said in its announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.
Closing time Sunday is 9 p.m.
No reason for the closing was given in the announcement, but the company thanked patrons and said it had enjoyed being a part of the community.
A family-oriented steakhouse, the company is known for steaks, barbecued ribs and chicken and burgers as well as a variety of specialty drinks, beer and wine.
Roadhouse Grill restaurants are also located in Bakersfield, Victorville, Long Beach and Whittier as well as Salem, Medford, Springfield and Gresham, Oregon.
SANTA BARBARA
Museum of Natural History opens registration for 'at home' summer camp
In light of social distancing guidelines, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has launched its first grouping of 5-day summer camps for ages 4-9 to participate with their families at home. The first wave of programs will run from June 22 to July 10.
Akin to the museum's signature "Nature Adventures" camps offered each summer, the new distance-learning format includes hands-on science activities with live, interactive instruction from trained counselors via Zoom, for up to 15 campers per session.
Camp themes include bugs, astronomy, marine life, dinosaurs, endangered animals, and wizarding science.
Registered campers will receive a Camp Kit with course-related materials, supplies and a Nature Adventures t-shirt. Full and partial scholarship opportunities are available.
For more information and to register, visit sbnature.org/natureadventures.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Botanic Garden opens family planting project to public
In lieu of the educational workshops, events and community programs that are usually held onsite throughout the year, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is offering safe community activities for families to continue enjoying their time on the 2-acre managed oasis.
Some socially distant and self-directed activities being hosted include scavenger hunts, volunteering opportunities and a family planting project coordinated by Arden Stacy of Dunn School.
The botanical garden is setting out plants along the west end of the garden for families to plant on the grounds at their own leisure.
Participants can select a plant of their choice and find its matching stake out in the garden for designated planting. Participants are asked to bring their own tools to avoid sharing.
To share family projects, the botanic garden is inviting participants to photograph their works and tag them at facebook.com/SantaYnezValleyBotanicGarden or instagram.com/syvbotanicgarden/ or email them at contact@syvbotanicgarden.org
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is a nonprofit organization, 100% operated by volunteers. It boasts nearly 100 mature trees and countless native flowers, shrubs and plants.
