County Lines: Santa Barbara County announces 13th COVID-19 death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County announces 13th COVID-19 death
A 13th Santa Barbara County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, public health officials announced Wednesday.
The individual, who lived in the city of Santa Barbara, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, according to public health officials.
No other information was given about the individual.
This is the second death of a COVID-19 patient from the city of Santa Barbara, according to county data.
In addition to 13 county residents, four inmates confirmed for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc have also died.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sunnyvale man sentenced to 6 years in state prison for attack on Lompoc doctor
A Santa Barbara County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Sunnyvale man to six years in prison for attempting to murder a doctor in the parking lot of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center in 2019.
Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca sentenced Long Lu, 37, for the attack on Dr. Lawrence Riemer, an independent physician assigned to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, on the morning of Feb. 26, 2019.
Lu received five years on a charge of attempted murder and one year for an enhancement of committing a crime against a person 65 years or older, which will be served consecutively.
Lu pleaded no contest to the charges in February after striking a plea deal with Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
Riemer and his wife both read victim impact statements in court, according to Schoenburg.
Lu was accused of robbing and attempting to strangle Riemer just before the doctor was about to walk into the rear entrance of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to Lompoc Police.
SANTA MARIA
‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched by Rec Department
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which will end June 12.
To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.
However, to be eligible, a thumbs-up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs-up will not qualify.
Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using #smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.
One winner and one runner-up was announced through the same social media sites Friday, and another set of winners will be announced June 15.
Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
