County Lines: Santa Maria man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 domestic violence incident

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 domestic violence incident
A Santa Maria man was sentenced to a decade in state prison last month after pleading no contest to domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident in which he physically abused his girlfriend over the course of several days in December 2019.
Gregorio Marquez, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 25 after pleading no contest to a charge of domestic violence and witness intimidation Dec. 14, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Corydon Graves.
Additionally, Marquez admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily damage under circumstances involving domestic violence.
The case stems from Marquez' arrest on Dec. 7, 2019 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue, according to arrest logs.
His arrest came after a concerned neighbor phoned Santa Maria Police to report hearing banging and screaming coming from Marquez' residence.
Following an investigation, Santa Maria Police learned that Marquez believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and beat her repeatedly over several days between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, according to Graves, adding that Marquez threatened to harm her more if she left him or told anyone of the abuse.
LOMPOC
Man killed in traffic collision identified as former Lompoc Record employee
Lompoc Police on Monday identified a 69-year-old Lompoc man who was struck and killed on Thursday by a vehicle on West Ocean Avenue as John Fragosa, an employee of the Lompoc Record from 2011 to 2019.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Lompoc Fire personnel and medics performed lifesaving measures on Fragosa, but they were not successful and he died at the scene.
Fragosa worked as a classified advertising clerk at the Lompoc Record from 2011 to 2019. He also participated in numerous Day of Hope campaigns, passing out special editions of the Lompoc Record for $1 apiece, in support of Mission Hope Cancer Center.
In 2014, Fragosa applied to fill a vacant seat on the Lompoc City Council, created when Bob Lingl was elected mayor in the Nov. 4 election with two years remaining on his council term. Jim Mosby was ultimately selected for that seat.
The Lompoc Police Department is continuing to investigate the collision, although they don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
