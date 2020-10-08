County Lines: Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority to discuss new lease terms

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority to discuss new lease terms
Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, to discuss the terms of the anticipated new master lease with Santa Barbara County. The public is invited to attend.
The airport's Master Lease Ad-Hoc Committee will lead the meeting via Zoom to review the purpose, scope and summary of changes incorporated in the proposed master lease, a spokesman said.
Other items of discussion include the review of FAA Compliance Program FAA 5190.6B requirements and grants. The committee also will outline conflict of interest rules for airport board members.
Public comment is invited, with a 3-minute allowance per member. Those wishing to submit public comment in writing should email secretary@syvairport.com
To access the Zoom meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/93197389223?pwd=dHNEL2ROVGhDRDMvTzJZUmpBUGdadz09. The meeting ID number is 931 9738 9223; passcode is: 811404. To call into the meeting, dial your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose); the meeting ID is: 931 9738 9223 and passcode is: 811404.
For additional information on the meeting and to review the master lease information, visit Santaynezairport.com.
LOMPOC
Friends of the Lompoc Library taking board member nominations through Oct. 21
The Friends of the Lompoc Library is taking nominations for vice president and treasurer positions through Oct. 21.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, board nominations will not be taken in person but can be emailed to Teresa Jansen at lomfriends@blackgold.org.
Voting will take place via email on Oct. 28.
Current Vice President Leslie Sevier and Treasurer Bob Vossler have agreed to run for another term, according to Publicity Chair Donna Dimock.
Regular meetings, including the annual October membership meeting, have been paused at this time.
The October library book sale was canceled this year, however, bags of books, CDs and other material can be purchased by appointment by emailing System@helpingthelompoclibrary.
Book donations are not being accepted until the library is fully open.
For updates, visit Friends Of The Lompoc Library System on Facebook.
