County Lines: Stolen Santa Barbara utility truck recovered in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Stolen Santa Barbara utility truck recovered in Santa Maria
A large Santa Barbara city utility truck reported stolen Wednesday morning was recovered two hours later and more than 60 miles away in Santa Maria.
The unoccupied was reported stolen at 9 a.m. from Santa Barbara's public works yard, in the 400 block of East Yonanali Street, according to Santa Barbara Police spokesman Anthony Wagner.
The vehicle, which is orange in color and about the size of a dump truck, is used for filling potholes.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the truck was recovered in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios.
No suspects were identified and no arrests were made.
"We are unaware of any potholes that were filled outside [Santa Barbara's] jurisdiction," Wagner said, adding it's the second Santa Barbara utility truck stolen since Feb. 21.
LOMPOC
Chamber distributing free personal protective equipment to businesses today
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will partner with Northern Santa Barbara County United Way to distribute free personal protective equipment to small businesses and nonprofit groups on Friday.
The Chamber has 20,000 KN95 and three-ply masks available for Lompoc businesses, along with a limited supply of face shields and hand sanitizer, to assist with slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to Chamber President and CEO Amber Wilson.
“We are grateful to the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and for this partnership, and hope this small token can ease some of the burden to our small business community and nonprofit organizations," Wilson said. "Together, we can make a difference.”
Small businesses and nonprofit organizations can pick up the equipment at the Lompoc Valley Chamber between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.
For more information, contact Wilson at amber@lompoc.com, or call 805-736-4567, ext. 225.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres seeking state grants for OHV program
Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to apply for state grants to manage off-highway vehicle activities on the national forest and are looking for public comments on the applications.
Officials plan to apply for California Off-Highway Vehicle grants to fund operations and maintenance, restoration work and law enforcement using the state’s online application process, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Preliminary grant applications were due March 1, when a public review and comment period opened until May 3, with final applications due June 7, the spokesman said.
The preliminary applications now are available for review and comment on the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements page at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Comments should be submitted via email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 and marked Attention: Recreation/OHV.
The Los Padres National Forest has used California Department of Parks and Recreation funding to manage off-highway vehicle use in the forest for more than 30 years, the spokesman said.
