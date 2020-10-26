County Lines: Suspect sought after allegedly stealing truck from ranch near Los Alamos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Suspect sought after allegedly stealing truck from ranch near Los Alamos
Law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a truck from a ranch near Los Alamos and led officers on a pursuit into a Santa Maria neighborhood on Monday.
California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a stolen white Chevy pickup truck from the Bar M ranch near Los Alamos shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to CHP Officer Ben Smith.
The truck was spotted nine minutes later heading westbound on Clark Avenue toward Bradley Road in Orcutt, where it was spotted by police who pursued the vehicle.
The vehicle, which was equipped with an OnStar security system, was pursued down College Avenue, where it reached speeds of up to 93 mph, according to Smith, who added that CHP units backed off from the pursuit due to safety reasons.
OnStar tracking indicated the vehicle came to a stop in the 500 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 9 a.m., where Santa Maria Police established a perimeter while a Santa Barbara County sheriff's helicopter helped search for the suspect.
The suspect had not been located as of 11 a.m., leading Santa Maria Police to cancel the perimeter and set up plainclothes units in the area, Smith said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728 or the Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781.
Three men, including one from Santa Maria, arrested on weapons charges after Goleta robbery
Three 20-year-old men, including one from Santa Maria, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing firearms and other weapons charges following a robbery in Goleta on Friday.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of an individual who was robbed shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Covington Way and Camino Venturoso, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
After broadcasting the suspect's vehicle description — a white sedan — a responding deputy noticed it in the area of San Marcos Road and Via Los Santos.
Deputies conducted a high-risk stop of the vehicle, which was occupied by four people, including Christian Anderson, of Santa Maria, along with Juan Paniaguadiaz and Isaiah Zaragosa-Ybarra, both of Goleta.
During the search, deputies found a loaded high-powered rifle and three additional firearms — none which had serial numbers — and armor piercing ammunition, according to Zick.
The fourth occupant, a juvenile female, was later released to a guardian and will be referred to juvenile probation.
Anderson, Paniaguadiaz and Zaragosa-Ybarra were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony charges, including robbery; manufacturing an assault weapon; carrying a loaded firearm, not the owner; carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; possession of armor-penetrating ammunition; conspiracy; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; child endangerment; and carrying a loaded firearm in commission of a felony.
Additionally, Anderson and Zaragosa-Ybarra were booked for possessing a firearm while addicted to narcotics and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Both are held on $1 million bail.
Paniaguadiaz was booked for an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is held without bail.
Sheriff's detectives assigned to follow up on the arrests served three search warrants on Sunday, including at the Goleta suspects' residences in the 200 block of Pacific Oaks Road, the 7100 block of Davenport Road, the 7300 block of Padova Drive and a probation search in the 4600 block of Stillwell Road in Santa Maria, where additional evidence was recovered, according to Zick.
LOMPOC
City reports high response rate for 2020 census
Lompoc officials have reported a 72.9% participation rate for the 2020 census, which exceeds Santa Barbara's self-response rate of 71.8% and the state's self-response rate of 69.6%.
Every 10 years, census officials collect and record information about members in communities across the United States.
Lompoc's response rate even surpassed the U.S. rate of 66.9%, as well as its 2010 participation rate of 68.5%.
City officials noted that close partnerships with several nonprofit organizations and Santa Barbara County were responsible for helping to get the word out between January and its conclusion on Oct. 15.
Those organizations included the Santa Barbara County Promotors Network in Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lompoc Unified School District.
The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization also supported data collection efforts by facilitating $35,095 in grants to help fund community outreach, officials said.
