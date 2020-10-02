County Lines: Two of state's national forests reopened, but Los Padres remains closed

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Two of state's national forests reopened, but Los Padres remains closed
Two of California’s national forests were reopened Thursday, but Los Padres National Forest remains closed, after the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region revised its recently issued orders.
Six Rivers and Klamath national forests were removed from the regional closure, leaving seven national forests closed in California, a Forest Service spokesman said.
Propane and gas stoves now can be used in developed campgrounds and day use areas of the state’s 11 open national forests, although locally imposed restrictions may be in effect on some.
Pacific Southwest Region officials will re-evaluate the orders daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account, the spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman.
The deputy was not experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus and was tested as part of broad surveillance testing of all custody staff, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The deputy worked in an assignment that did not involve any contact or supervision of inmates.
The total number of sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, with 40 having recovered. The deputies who remain on leave include one sheriff's deputy and one custody deputy, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cannabis retail storefront license applications now available
Applications for cannabis storefront retail sales license applications now are available, giving potential operators a month to prepare documents needed to apply for a license from Santa Barbara County.
Applications only can be filed between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, a county spokesman said.
Chapter 50 of the County Code limits the number of storefront retail licenses to one in each of six community plan areas, three of which are located in the North County — Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valley.
Initially, operators of storefront retail cannabis locations were to be chosen through a random drawing, but in January the County Board of Supervisors adopted a merit-based scoring system for selecting eligible licensees.
Virtual meetings were held in July to gather community input on retail storefront operations, and in August the supervisors adopted two criteria-based scoresheets for evaluating business operations and neighborhood compatibility plans that must be submitted with license applications.
Applications are available at cannabis.countyofsb.org/retail.sbc, where there are links to the county’s Cannabis Permitting and Zoning Map and Land Use and Zoning Map.
Other links on the website include frequently asked questions, a PowerPoint presentation in English and Spanish and videos of each community meeting, the spokesman said.
