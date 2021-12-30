Consent is paramount during any sexual act, and California law now gives victims of sexual battery more power to hold perpetrators accountable.

This first-in-the-nation law tightens the definition of sexual battery to include non-consensual condom removal — a practice colloquially known as “stealthing.”

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

