I wouldn't exactly call it a blessing in disguise. Still...

The Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) informed area high school baseball teams weeks ago that the schedule this year would include Saturday games because of a shortage of umpires. The shortage was exacerbated because of an unsettled dispute between the CCAA and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA).

In fact, Mountain and Ocean League games this year consist of Saturday doubleheaders. Turned out, there could have been a worse outcome.

Thanks to heavy rain, league openers would have been washed out had the leagues followed their customary schedules last week. Last Saturday, the weather cooperated and all the games got in.

Besides, with a Saturday league schedule, players miss less class time. I'm not exactly sure area schools will decide league games consisting of Saturday doubleheaders will be the wave of the future. Still, there are worse alternatives.

Cabrillo at Pioneer Valley is among the baseball doubleheaders set for this Saturday, with the opener slated for an 11 a.m. start. Cabrillo rides a 10-0, 2-0 mark going in. Pioneer Valley (5-2-1, 2-0) has been solid as well.

Spencer Gallimore has already pitched a no-hitter this year, and he leads Cabrillo in batting average at .464. Teammates Ray Hernandez (.419) and Landon Mabery (.414) are also over the .400 mark.

Thomas Kiesling has the top on-base percentage for the Conquistadores, a healthy .556. Mabery has a .541 OBP, and Gallimore is at .514.

Julian Diaz-Resendez is hitting .545 for Pioneer Valley. Diaz-Resendez and teammates Zach Saucedo and Chris Saucedo all have an OBP of over .450.

Gallimore and Gage Mattis are both 5-0 on the mound for Cabrillo. Mattis sports an ERA of 0.70, and Gallimore's is 1.25. Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley sophomore Andru Angulo's ERA is 2.00.

It should be interesting.

SHOHEI TIME

That was some pitch.

If "No one," is the answer, what is the question?

What is, "Who could have hit the last pitch of the World Baseball Classic?"

All of us who were watching the WBC championship game between Team USA and Team Japan were hoping for a Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout showdown, and we got it at the best possible time - with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in a one-run game.

Turned out the showdown between the Los Angeles Angels living legend on the mound, Ohtani for Team Japan, and the Los Angeles Angels living legend at the plate, Trout for Team USA, could not have been more of a mis-match.

It was clear from the start of the at-bat that Trout was not going to make contact with anything Ohtani threw. Sure enough, Trout flailed hopelessly for the third strike at a pitch that was at least as good in crunch time as any pitch I can ever remember seeing.

Strike two was a 100-mile-an-hour fastball down the middle. Strike three looked even more nasty to these iffy eyes on the replay than it did in real time, hard, low in the strike zone and tailing away from Trout to seal a 3-2 win and a third WBC championship for Japan.

Nipomo High School graduate Jeff McNeil did his job, setting the table for Team USA in the ninth with a leadoff walk. In the process, McNeil pulled off arguably the best take ever, laying off a ball four Ohtani offering that looked to be a fraction of an inch below the strike zone.

Ohtani proceeded to do a number on a career .293 hitter, Mookie Betts, and then Trout. Betts hit a meek grounder, taylor made for the 4-6-3 double play that resulted then Trout went down on a no-chance swing.

Game over. See ya, thanks for coming.

The Shohei Ohtani legend just keeps growing.