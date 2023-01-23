It's the annual grinder time of the season for area high school winter sports teams.

The grinder time for teams comes at the point of the season where they are well past the new part of the league campaign but not approaching the end of the regular season. That time is here.

Many area teams are at the midway point of their respective league campaigns, though several still have makeup games to play because of the rainouts of two weeks ago. Here is a look at four Santa Maria Valley teams that hadn't lost in league action yet at the midway point at press time Monday.

Righetti girls soccer team

The Warriors lead the Ocean League at 13-4, 7-0.

Righetti ended the first half of its league campaign with two wins at home in less than 24 hours, 2-1 against Lompoc Friday night and 4-0 against Templeton in a Saturday game that was a makeup of one that was rained out earlier in the season.

Both wins followed a fairly similar pattern. Righetti pounded away in the opposing team's penalty box but struggled to score for most of the game then tallied late.

Righetti came from behind to nip Lompoc, which has given the Warriors their toughest time in league play so far (Righetti beat Lompoc 3-1 at Lompoc in its league opener). Sylena Heredia scored the winning goal in the last two minutes when the teams played at Righetti Friday night.

Raquel Schmid scored the only Righetti goal of the first half Saturday. After the Warriors couldn't capitalize on several opportunities from inside the penalty box, Evelyn Zarate drilled a shot from 30 yards out that skimmed off the top post and into the back of the net for the second goal.

Heredia scored on a penalty kick, and Bianca Flores, with the help of a second Natalia Lucas assist, scored the last goal. Righetti's last two tallies came with Templeton short-handed because of a red card.

Righetti junior goalkeeper Regina Reyes hasn't let much get past her, particularly since league play started. She has four shutouts and four goals allowed in Righetti's seven league games.

"With Regina back there, we're always confident," Heredia and Flores said after their squad's win Friday night. At press time Monday, Heredia and Schmid were tied for the team lead in goals scored, with 17 each.

At press time, Righetti was set to start the second half of its league game by hosting Nipomo at 6 p.m. Tuesday night before playing at Mission Prep Friday night in a 5 p.m. league game.

St. Joseph boys basketball team

The Mountain League winning streak for the two-time defending league champions (18-3, 7-0 this season) reached 33 games last week.

St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star recruit, and the 6-foot-6 wing player has certainly showed that kind of form so far this season. Yessoufou is averaging a double-double, 27.3 points and 10.7 rebounds a game.

He's getting plenty of back-up. St. Joseph guards Luis Marin and Julius Price average 13 and just under 12 points a game respectively, and Caedin Hamilton averages nine rebounds an outing. Besides, Price averages more than five assists a game.

At press time, St. Joseph was set to play at Cabrillo Tuesday night and host Pioneer Valley Friday night to start the second half of the league season. Both games were slated for 6:30 p.m. tip-off times.

St. Joseph girls basketball team

These defending Mountain League champions (18-3, 7-0) have put together a 17-game league winning streak of their own.

This time around, Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 senior center who signed with Washington State last November, is averaging a double-double for the season at 13.5 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. Junior guard Avary Cain, besides being one of the leaders for an aggressive defense that allows less than 33 points a game (she leads the team in steals at nearly four a game), leads the team in scoring at nearly 19 points an outing.

Point guard Kai Oani averages nearly 10 points a game. She has been a steady quarterback for the offense and one of the leaders on defense. Those three plus Analyssa Cota, another team point guard who leads the Knights in assists at nearly four a game, and power forward/shooting guard Mia Matautia give the Knights the most well-rounded starting five in the league.

St. Joseph carries just eight players, and back-ups Gifti Tefera, Maava Sat, both power forwards, and Maggie Perez, a guard, have all been solid for the Knights this season.

At press time, first-year coach Kristina Santiago's team was slated to resume its league campaign at home against Cabrillo Tuesday night (6:30 p.m. start) and against Orcutt Academy at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site (also a 6:30 p.m. tip-off) this week.

Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team

The Lions are actually past the halfway point in their Coast Valley League campaign. At press time, they were 14-7, 9-0, with 20 consecutive league wins.

Senior guard Gavin Edick scored his 1,000th career point at VCA en route to dropping in 36 as the Lions beat Maricopa at home Friday night on VCA's Senior Night. He leads the Lions in scoring at 25 points a game.

Senior Sean Swain is second on the team in points at 18 a game and is a force in the paint when it comes to defense and rebounding. Junior point guard Jacob Sanders has run the offense effectively, and he averages 11.5 points a game.

The Lions have been strong in the regular season most of the past several years. When it comes to the post-season, they will go after their first playoff win since 2017 should they make the playoffs this time around, which seems a certainty.

VCA's boys and girls basketball teams annually play in a tournament at a Christian college or university. This year, the VCA squads will play in a tourney at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina Jan. 25-27. The Lions will resume their CVL campaign Jan. 31 at home against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph girls soccer team (14-1-1, 5-1-1) was on a five-game winning streak and led the Mountain League at press time. Pioneer Valley's boys (7-3-4, 5-2) were just behind Arroyo Grande (10-4, 5-1) at press time.

St. Joseph's girls had two league 6 p.m. home games scheduled for this week at press time, against Santa Ynez Tuesday night and against Santa Maria Friday night. The Saints played the Knights to a 1-1 tie before St. Joseph began its winning streak.

The Pioneer Valley boys were set to play 6 p.m. league games at Paso Robles Tuesday night and at Santa Maria Friday night.

Both teams beat the Panthers in the first round. At press time, the Panthers had won three straight since. Santa Maria (4-2 in league games) stood just behind Pioneer Valley.

