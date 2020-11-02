Crews extinguish fire at Blast 825 Taproom in Orcutt

A small structure fire broke out at Blast 825 Taproom in Orcutt on Monday, although county fire personnel extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.
The fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 200 block of South Broadway, where restaurant and other businesses are located, according to Battalion Chief Tom Himmelrich.
Fire units arrived on scene in 15 minutes. Responding crews spotted black smoke coming from the roof area and initiated a search to make sure all occupants were out.
Several employees from the businesses evacuated into the parking lot nearby. No injuries were reported.
After locating the blaze in the kitchen area and in some of the ventilation ducts, firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, according to Himmelrich.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding units included a County Fire battalion chief and three engines, a battalion chief and one ladder truck from the Santa Maria Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance and several Sheriff's Office deputies.
Structure Fire 241 S. Broadway in Orcutt. SBC on scene of 2 story comm. structure(4 engines, BC B.S.)Reported heavy fire and smoke coming from building. Primary search complete and fire is being knocked down. SMR on scene assisting with 1 truck 1 engine and a BC. Call newsline.— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) November 2, 2020
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
In this Series
What you need to know for Tuesday, November 3
-
Updated
You can still register to vote, cast a ballot Tuesday
-
Updated
Santa Barbara County confirms 49 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period
-
Updated
Highway 101 southbound in Santa Maria closed at Donovan
- 17 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!