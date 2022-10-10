Women's March Santa Maria Valley held a "Roe the Vote" rally Saturday morning.
The group gathered speakers and community members at Santa Maria City Hall to urge citizens to support legislation that will protect reproductive freedoms, namely Proposition 1, which is on the November ballot.
About 100 rally-goers held signs and marched throughout the downtown area on Broadway and Cook Street in Santa Maria. The demonstration was part of the nationwide Women's March network, which held rallies throughout the country last weekend.
California's Legislative Analyst's Office says Prop. 1, known as the Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, is on the ballot after the Supreme Court ruled that the right to abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. Constitution.
A 'Yes' vote on Prop. 1 means the California constitution would be changed to "expressly include existing rights to reproductive freedom — such as the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion and use contraceptives," according to the LAO, the state's nonpartisan government agency that provides fiscal and policy advice to the California legislature.
A 'No' vote on the measure means the state constitution would not be changed to expressly include existing rights to reproductive freedom. Those rights would, however, continue to exist under other state law.
The election is set for Nov. 8.
According to Women's March Santa Maria Valley, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade goes against the opinion of "80% of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal."
Even though abortion is legal in California, the Women’s March Santa Maria Valley says it stands in support of people in other states where abortion is denied, even in cases of rape and incest.
"The end of Roe v. Wade leaves our most vulnerable communities of Black, Latino, Indigenous and other people of color to face increased barriers to healthcare," the group said in a press release.
Women's March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a range of issues and aims to create “entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities” through training, outreach programs and events.
For more information, email WomensMarchSMV@gmail.com, or follow Facebook.com/WomensMarchSMV