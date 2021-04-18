You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cryptograms
0 comments

Cryptograms

  • 0

CRYPTOGRAMS Friendship by Myles Mellor

1. “JVGLWTZMGX GZ QML MDVTLZQ QMGWF GW QML REVHT QE LNXHDGW. GQ’Z WEQ ZECLQMGWF KEB HLDVW GW ZPMEEH. UBQ GJ KEB MDILW’Q HLDVWLT QML CLDWGWF EJ JVGLWTZMGX, KEB VLDHHK MDILW’Q HLDVWLT DWKQMGWF.” — Muhammad Ali

2. “JPTN LMKJUF MJDMJQJUGQ P SHMIF KU YQ, P SHMIF DHQQKZIV UHG ZHMU YUGKI GNJV PMMKRJ, PUF KG KQ HUIV ZV GNKQ CJJGKUX GNPG P UJS SHMIF KQ ZHMU.” — Anais Nin

3. “WTO LNUADBWAR NMNY, RTTP WTO DVN STTZ BJ TDVNOY; WTO LNUADBWAR RBXY, YXNUP TJRM CTOZY TW PBJZJNYY; UJZ WTO XTBYN, CURP CBDV DVN PJTCRNZSN DVUD MTA UON JNFNO URTJN.” — Audrey Hepburn

4. “G AYGI TASYLX SR ZLY DOZ DGIPR SL DOYL BOY AYRB ZT BOY DZAIX DGIPR ZWB.” — Walter Winchell

This week’s cryptograms

1. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

2. “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin

3. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

4. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

+4
Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin
Local

Lindsey: Massive die-off of kelp forests spurred by purple sea urchin

  • Updated

Unfortunately, these cutie-tangerine-sized, deep-purple-colored invertebrates covered by needle-sharp spines have a vast appetite for kelp. They will graze and clear-cut green, red and brown varieties of seaweed and any other types of algae they can get a hold of, creating vast urchin barrens where hardly anything grows on the rocky reefs.

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
Local

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

  • Updated

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News