CRYPTOGRAMS by Myles Mellor
1. I ELIGG PBHM BJ HKFKQLWXKH EZWQWFE JWQKH PM IX VXSVKXRAIPGK JIWFA WX FAKWQ LWEEWBX RIX IGFKQ FAK RBVQEK BJ AWEFBQM. Mahatma Gandhi
2. X QHVQAH PSUGVRU UGH ILVPAHWDH VC UGHSM QXJU GSJUVMB, VMSDSLX XLW NRAURMH SJ ASIH X UMHH PSUGVRU MVVUJ. Marcus Garvey
3. F DQH'V DCQHJP CFWVSOL. F MSH'V TQHV VS DCQHJP CFWVSOL. F DQH SHAL DCQHJP VCP YXVXOP. F'G TSOUFHJ SH VCQV. Boris Becker
4. ALXBWPI ANX ESHWKXBPNBSE BANB BAS HWXB KWBNRYS ZLKKSPX QXQNYYI SKVWQKBSPSE ASNPBRPSNGLKF WRXBNVYSX RSDWPS BASI BPLQHMASE. BASI ZWK RSVNQXS BASI PSDQXSE BW RSVWHS ELXVWQPNFSE RI BASLP ESDSNBX. B.C. Forbes
This week’s cryptograms
1. A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history. Mahatma Gandhi
2. A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Marcus Garvey
3. I can't change history. I don't want to change history. I can only change the future. I'm working on that. Boris Becker
4. History has demonstrated that the most notable winners usually encountered heartbreaking obstacles before they triumphed. They won because they refused to become discouraged by their defeats. B.C. Forbes
