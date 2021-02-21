CRYPTOGRAMS Famous nature quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "AP PGCXZU, PVCQAPD AN KUZEUSC GPJ ULUZOCQAPD AN KUZEUSC. CZUUN SGP IU SVPCVZCUJ, IUPC AP YUAZJ YGON, GPJ CQUO’ZU NCABB IUGXCAEXB." Alice Walker
2. "NIBSPW UIW WTXW WTP PXBWT KPHVSTWQ WI NPPH JIOB YXBP NPPW XUK WTP GVUKQ HIUS WI CHXJ GVWT JIOB TXVB." Khalil Gibran
3. "AZTUZQ HR XQFZO IXO GZZW TR DZNN TR IUZO IXO AZTFR." Henry David Thoreau
4. "LZ OF R NVGB KRMCFL ZE CHDF DFFXNFG ZM GCZDWI WMRGG HG OZMF TFNKZOF LBRD LBF OZGL NVQVMHZVG CFMGHRD MVW." Helen Keller
This week’s cryptograms
1. "In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful." Alice Walker
2. "Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair." Khalil Gibran
3. "Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.” Henry David Thoreau
4. "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug." Helen Keller
