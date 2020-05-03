CRYPTOGRAMS Fruitful discussions by Myles Mellor
1. ASI XOZI CRGDIG WGIX NEVH CGBOAZ REY UIWIARJVIZ. SI VNUIY KIRTSIZ, DIVNEZ REY TBTBDJIGZ. SI VOUIY AN R UIGH GOKI NVY RWI!
2. JKBOL HRLOBEL GAJQIO TQIAJ TALVXO HQL EBOJVF RKLQL JKL XLLQ HZX JKL GHZJHVBICL CVHF!
3. WYPDQ PBD EZQIJWQL RQFKD, NAJFRD PAJM PBD YWQKDQ PBDL HDQD ZOFVI WNE'O PA BZVP MAHV NDQOFKKAVO AY FVPDQDOP.
4. FJFLKNQF RHT UOZYXQD. BAF IHLZ DNB JFLK VOTK RAFQ BAF TBLHRVFLLXFT YLNZXTFC BN DXJF HRHK H ILFF UHZ TFTTXNQ BAHB CHK.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The wise farmer grew only fruits and vegetables. He loved peaches, melons and cucumbers. He lived to a very ripe old age!
2. Those awesome citrus fruit fields are mostly where the deer and the cantaloupe play!
3. After the burglary crime, police told the farmer they were using APB's to hunt down persimmons of interest.
4. Everyone was jumping. The farm got very busy when the strawberries promised to give away a free jam session that day.
