Cryptograms
Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Life by Myles Mellor

1. “NUQS UF ZSASY SEFR. GVSYS UF JXYM GX KS BXZS EZB XKNUIEGUXZF GX KS LSG – XKNUIEGUXZF GX GYCGV, GX DCFGUPS, EZB GX NUKSYGR.” John F. Kennedy

2. “OEBX OB HZ JEB TBQJ OB RKX, OB XBUBS YXZO OEKJ PCSKRNB CQ OSZIFEJ CX ZIS NCWB ZS JEB NCWB ZW KXZJEBS.” Helen Keller

3. “BDM PMOB VWTBLWQ WR X JWWN FXQ’O ZLRM LO DLO ZLBBZM QXFMZMOO, EQMQIEFPMTMN XIBO WR GLQNQMOO XQN WR ZWUM.” William Wordsworth

4. “EDDK VXSCSTR, IDNQWVD CSHD SV Q IDQWGSHWC GASTR QTB GADZD’V VU XWNA GU VXSCD QIUWG.” Marilyn Monroe

This week’s cryptograms

1. “Life is never easy. There is work to be done and obligations to be met – obligations to truth, to justice, and to liberty.” John F. Kennedy

2. “When we do the best we can, we never know what miracle is wrought in our life or the life of another.” Helen Keller

3. “The best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless, unencumbered acts of kindness and of love.” William Wordsworth

4. “Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” Marilyn Monroe

