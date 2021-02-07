CRYPTOGRAMS Famous peace quotes by Myles Mellor
1. “CJM NVOM UO VRRMT YMDQM, XMVRZ JDTIURVUSA DRG FVCJUSC ACTMAA, VA CJM MDAVMAC CLYM UO MBVACMRQM.” Norman Vincent Peale
2. "AEVEXQ ORA VMCAI QET GFROF VTL QETMDFNY." Ralph Waldo Emerson
3. “RDCLD TK C FCTNM, C YDDINM, C AVZQWNM RJVLDKK, BJCFOCNNM LWCZBTZB VRTZTVZK, KNVYNM DJVFTZB VNF PCJJTDJK, SOTDQNM POTNFTZB ZDY KQJOLQOJDK.” John F. Kennedy
4. “BXFR NXF LTBFQ TU KTZF TZFQYTIFE NXF KTZF TU LTBFQ NXF BTQKH BVKK MRTB LFDYF.” Jimi Hendrix
This week’s cryptograms
1. The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence. Norman Vincent Peale
2. "Nobody can bring you peace but yourself." Ralph Waldo Emerson
3. “Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” John F. Kennedy
4. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.” Jimi Hendrix
