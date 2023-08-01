An apparent escape attempt was stopped at the Main Jail on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:44 p.m. Monday, custody deputies observed five unescorted inmates in an unauthorized area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The incident occurred during a group movement as part of a routine linen exchange.
Zick said custody staff initiated safety procedures including locking down the facility while sheriff’s deputies and area agencies responded to the exterior of the jail to assist.
The involved inmates were located within the jail facility where they had defeated one layer of security, with several layers of security remaining between them and the public, Zick said.
The inmates were secured and rehoused. Sheriff’s detectives responded to conduct a criminal investigation that remains ongoing. The identity of the involved inmates is pending due to the ongoing investigation, Zick added.