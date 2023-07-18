The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office determined that a Santa Maria police officer was justified in his use of deadly force in a shooting of an armed man last October.
"The District Attorney finds the shooting by Santa Maria Police Department Officer Erik Hesch was a justified use of force pursuant to Penal Code section 835a, and he bears no state criminal liability," the report from the office of District Attorney John Savrnoch reads.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office investigated the case after Salvador Qual Meceda, 36, was shot and killed early Oct. 31 while attempting to break into an occupied apartment in Santa Maria, following an extended standoff with police.
The legal analysis from the DA Office was based upon investigative reports, video and audio recordings, photographs and witness interviews taken during the investigation and submitted to the office by county sheriff Det. Daniel Kohli.
Initial encounter
According to the report, on Oct. 30, just after 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police Department officer Alex Mandujano was on patrol in the area of the La Vista Apartments at the intersection of South Western and West Morrison streets in Santa Maria.
Mandujano observed an individual, later identified as Meceda, inside a trash enclosure at 741 S. Western, according to the report.
Mandujano contacted Meceda and instructed him to get out of the trash enclosure and Meceda reportedly cursed at Mandujano while walking towards him. Meceda stopped advancing and removed a knife from his jacket pocket and pointed it towards Mandujano, according to the report. Mandujano drew his firearm and pointed it at Meceda while ordering him to drop the knife.
The report states Meceda refused to follow orders and instead walked to his belongings and picked up a large metal file. He held the 12-inch metal file in one hand and the knife in the other.
The report then states that several other SMPD officers arrived on the scene while Meceda continued brandishing the knife and file in both hands and yelling at the officers.
The officers developed a plan to use less lethal force, such as a 40mm less-lethal launcher or a K9 on Meceda, the report states, if he continued to refuse to drop his weapons.
Officers spoke to Meceda in an effort to de-escalate the situation and ordered Meceda to drop the weapons numerous times, but he refused, according to the report.
A stand-off between the officers and Meceda lasted for several minutes where Meceda advanced on officers and they deployed less-lethal rounds at Meceda which had no effect on him.
La Vista Apartments
Eventually Meceda ran northbound across the street to the apartment buildings at 741 S. Western. The report states Meceda ran upstairs to a small balcony in front of an apartment and barricaded himself on the balcony landing for nearly three hours while crisis negotiators from SMPD tried to communicate with him.
A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were inside the apartment and officers were concerned that Meceda would try to gain entry into the apartment where the mother and daughter were trapped, the report said.
The report says when Meceda reached the downstairs portion of the woman's stairway, the woman in the apartment was concerned for her safety and ran inside. She locked her front door, grabbed her daughter who was asleep and her Glock handgun. She was afraid that if the subject broke into her apartment, she and her daughter would become his hostages, the report states.
To protect themselves, they barricaded themselves in the bathroom for the next three hours. The woman's daughter was crying and scared so she placed blankets and a pillow in the bathtub for her to lie on. She opened the Ring camera app on her phone and could see the subject just outside her front door on the landing holding two weapons in his hands. The only entrance or exit to the apartment was the front door, the report says.
Over the course of the next several hours, crisis negotiators from SMPD attempted to communicate with Meceda. Crouched on the balcony landing outside the apartment, officers deployed a drone and were able to see whether he was armed. The report states when the drone flew near Meceda, he would become agitated, pick up the knife and make stabbing motions toward the drone.
After several hours of attempting to persuade Meceda to put down his knife and surrender, officers deployed pepperball munitions in an effort to force Meceda to leave the balcony. Instead, the report states Meceda began throwing items off the balcony at officers and he then used a small folding table to smash the front window of the apartment.
When Meceda stood up again with the folding table in his hands, Hesch fired a single shot from his patrol rifle, the report said. Meceda immediately fell to the ground and Sgt. Trevor Hutton saw on the drone screen that Meceda was not moving and beginning to bleed. Using a shield for protection, officers walked upstairs and escorted the resident of the apartment and her child out of the building.
Medics arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced Meceda deceased, the report states.
Autopsy
On Nov. 2, Dr. Manuel Montez, a forensic pathologist employed by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, performed a post-mortem examination of Meceda and obtained toxicological samples.
"Montez opined that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the neck and head," the report states. "Specifically, the bullet hit the C1 and C2 vertebrae of Meceda’s spinal column."
Testing of the toxicological samples indicated Meceda had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his blood. The coroner certified the manner of death as a homicide.