Arroyo Grande’s Damian Santos has transformed into one of the top tight ends in the area and he had himself a day against St. Joseph. He caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Knights.
Damian Santos, Arroyo Grande TE: 7 catches, 130 yards, TD in 39-21 loss to St. Joseph.
Damian Santos. All he does is catch touchdowns. His TD cuts St. Joseph’s lead to 33-21. pic.twitter.com/HqRsQsUrEA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 9, 2021
