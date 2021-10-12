100921 SJHS AGHS 18.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos runs with the ball as St. Joseph's Malakai Langley goes in for the tackle during Friday's game.

Arroyo Grande’s Damian Santos has transformed into one of the top tight ends in the area and he had himself a day against St. Joseph. He caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Knights. 

