Meanwhile at Santa Maria High, David Placencia has been a rock for the Saints, playing just about every position. Coach Albert Mendoza noted how he played every snap on offense and defense in the loss to San Luis Obispo. He had 14 tackles and a blocked punt on defense and has also played quarterback.
Santa Maria lost to San Luis Obispo 17-6.
David Placencia, Santa Maria DB/QB/RB: 10 carries, 45 yards; 14 tackles, blocked punt in loss to SLO.
