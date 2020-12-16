Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara to Wisconsin

High School: Santa Barbara High

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Class: 2021

Offers (3):

Wisconsin (SIGNED)

Kansas State

Nevada

Hill may be the prized jewel of the area's recruiting class and he's heading to Madison.

The story of Hill's recruitment is quite special. He started generating major interest amid his sophomore season, eventually landing an offer from Wisconsin. Hill committed early and stuck with the Badgers even as UCLA, which could have, or rather should have, been the frontrunner to land the big QB from the Dons.

Instead, Hill made sure Wisconsin's early interest paid off by signing with the Badgers early Wednesday, becoming the rare QB commit from the area to go directly to the Big Ten.

The Badgers get a big, strong-armed signal-caller in Hill who is more than excited to play at Camp Randall. Hill has shown tremendous leadership with the Dons, leading them to a Channel League title and the final of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs last year. He also has been committed to playing out his senior season at SBHS despite that season being in constant jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't be surprised to see him starting at QB for Wisconsin in a couple years.

