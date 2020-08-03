Deadline extended for northern Santa Barbara County residents to apply for Measure A oversight committee

The deadline for North County residents to apply for the Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee has been extended to Aug. 19 by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, an agency spokeswoman said.
The committee oversees the ongoing investment of sales tax funds authorized by Measure A for high-priority transportation projects and programs to meet current and future needs, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, public information manager for SBCAG.
Approved by 79% of county voters in 2008, Measure A increased the sales tax by one-half percent to raise money for transportation projects over 30 years, and the committee’s goal is to ensure accountability for how the funds are spent, Klemann said.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
