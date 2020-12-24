Debbie Wegemer, St. Joseph's No. 1 fan, is retiring

St. Joseph's biggest fan, someone who has become synonymous with the Knights' athletics programs, is retiring. But she's not going away, just yet.
Debbie Wegemer, renowned for proudly cheering on the Knights at just about every athletic event over the past 20 years, is retiring from the school.
Wegemer, a native of San Luis Obispo, joined St. Joseph High School on a volunteer basis in 1999 and moved up to part-time in 2004, working in the attendance office. She eventually become a full-time employee at the school and moved to the assistant athletic director position in 2008, working under John Osborne, who took over the AD position when Dave Brunell retired.
Last week, the school announced she was retiring and unveiled the 'D-Wags Fan of the Year' perpetual trophy.
Wegemer, who's father was deeply involved in Central Coast baseball, grew up with a love of sports. Her position at St. Joseph, working closely with high school athletes, was a dream.
"With my love of sports, being at St. Joe's was the best opportunity I could ever have in a job. Really, it wasn't a job," Wegemer said.
Wegemer viewed herself as a "worker bee" and "just one of those people who likes to work behind the scenes."
One thing she focused on in her role at St. Joseph was ensuring the visiting players, coaches, fans and parents felt welcome at the school.
"Being in athletics was my love," Wegemer said. "I enjoyed the game management, talking with refs and umpires, coaches and players from other teams. We always wanted to make teams feel welcome at St. Joseph.
"No matter if things were said during the games -- I know it can get rowdy there -- we always wanted them to know we appreciated them coming to the games. St. Joe's has always prided itself on being a family and we wanted fans to feel welcome being at the school."
Wegemer said she enjoyed working with Osborne, who was a longtime baseball coach and athletic director at Hancock College.
The Santa Maria fighter has uprooted much of his life, moving to Los Angeles to work with famed trainer Buddy McGirt, just a part of the process which the fighter has titled the 'Rebirth of Karlos.'
"I love Ozzie. He's so much fun to be around. I've never met a man with so much energy in my life, he’s great," Wegemer said, adding working with Osborne and Tom Mott, the current athletic director, was a good experience.
"I learned so much from Tom and Ozzie," she said. "With any problems that come up, with rowdy fans. I know I have been one of those myself a couple times. I'm very passionate about it, I loved my St. Joe kids and felt I was there to protect them, kind of like I was their mom.
"It was a perfect job for me and I feel blessed St. Joe's let me have as much time there as I wanted."
Wegemer said her favorite memories at St. Joseph come from the 2011 CIF State championship girls basketball team.
The area is lacking in junior high athletics. Now how can that change? Justin Bronson has some answers.
"Those girls were something else," she said. "They were the sweetest girls you ever meet until you got on that basketball court and they were a force to be reckoned with. Tom and I remember at the end of March how absolutely exhausted we were after so much traveling.
"There were a lot of bus rides."
Wegemer first became involved with the school when her son Mark was on the baseball team at St. Joe's. Mark graduated in 2003 and her son graduated in 2006; both played soccer and baseball. She's also served on the Orcutt Little League board.
Though she's retiring, Wegemer says she'll still be around.
"I will never not go to St. Joe's games," she said. "I've always known in my heart St. Joe's to be a special place."
Wegemer said she and her husband plan to "do some RVing" and hope to visit their two grandchildren, who are based out of the country.
"My husband retired four years ago and we plan to get on the road and do some traveling."
Player of the Decade Boys Basketball: Get to know the nominees before voting starts
It's almost time to vote in our boys basketball player of the decade poll, have you taken a moment to read about the nominees? Go through this collection of profiles and get ready for the voting. We have been working to highlight the decade's best players in several different sports over the last few months, and now we continue with boys basketball. We've really enjoyed the level of participation we've had with the football and girls basketball polls, so share these profiles and the contest with your friends to get the word out and support our local athletes.
Is there a sport in which the athletes rely more on their physical ability than basketball? The sport is dominated centers, forwards and guard…
A telltale sign of a player's greatness is when opposing coaches respect them as much as their own. David Terrones had that trait. Of course, …
Chad Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 20…
Gabrys Sadaunykas wasn't at St. Joseph for very long, but he certainly left his mark there. As a senior, Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lith…
Arroyo Grande High School has a proud basketball tradition filled with memorable players. Gage Gomez is up there with the best of them. Gomez …
Robbie Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court…
Matt Willkomm made the most of his two seasons on the Arroyo Grande High varsity basketball team. Though most elite players spend their entire…
Quinton Adlesh didn't have to, but he wanted to. Adlesh wanted to carve out his own path and make his own way. That's why, instead of playing …
Brent VanderVeen led the Arroyo Grande High football team to a CIF Southern Section title and a 24-4 record in two-plus seasons as the Eagles'…
JoJo Walker's immense talent was clearly visible during his days at St. Joseph. As an undersized and athletic guard that preferred to score bu…
Could Cameron Walker shoot? Yes, he could. Could he handle the ball? Absolutely. Did his athleticism allow him to play above the rim? No doubt…
Case Bruton had no illusions about his role on the basketball court. Bruton wanted to score. And score he did. The Los Osos native spent his f…
Keith Datu's career at St. Joseph followed an impressive path. Datu, who entered St. Joseph High School as a 6-foot-6 freshman, improved in ju…
You need a point guard? LeAndrew Knight can help you out. Some extra scoring punch is needed? Knight can handle that, too. Relentless defense?…
Darien Langley, St. Joseph to UC Davis
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (2):
- Army
- UC DAVIS (SIGNED)
Langley had originally committed to Army, but flipped in November to stay closer to home amid the pandemic.
Langley is one of the area's top play-makers at receiver and running back and is a game-breaking return man.
He said, "I see myself playing running back or slot receiver. Although, it is up to the coaches on where I play. I do not have a set position as of right now."
Langley said of making his college choice official Wednesday: "I’m truly blessed to be able to get an opportunity to play at the next level thanks to UC Davis and their coaching staff. I’m more than excited to attend Davis and perform for them.
"I’d like to thank my family, coaches, trainers, and, most importantly, God."
Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (SIGNED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.
Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.
#8Clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Give it up for Thomas Cole!#GoBruins | @ThomasCole_SLO pic.twitter.com/ZaLdVPJb6i
Christian Jones, SLO High to San Diego State
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State (SIGNED)
- University of San Diego
Somehow, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Cole wasn't even the biggest lineman from his own school to sign with an FBS program Wednesday.
Jones is a giant human at 6-foot-9 and approximately 300 pounds. Jones also had offers from San Jose State and the University of San Diego, opting with the Aztecs. He clearly has the frame and the size to play an offensive tackle position at the DI level and the Aztecs will certainly give him that opportunity.
Jones has NFL size right now and it will be fascinating to see how SDSU works with him at this level and where this football career takes him over the next four years.
@CJonesSLOHS helped a San Luis Obispo team go 10-2 while putting up some impressive offensive numbers, including 390.0 yards per game & 38.3 points per game. Look for Christian and the Tigers to have the same results when they kick off in the spring 2021! pic.twitter.com/e7mJu6xQfT— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 16, 2020
Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State
Welcome to Spartan Nation, Assani Berkeley ⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 16, 2020
🔹 Wide Receiver
🔹 @BerkeleyAssani #BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iSMK6RyXoQ
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State (SIGNED)
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.
Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.
The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.
Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Nevada (SIGNED)
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.
Welcome to the Pack, Carlton Brown!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 16, 2020
🔷 Tight End
🔷 San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Mission Prep HS)
🔷 @CarltonNBrown #BattleBorn21 // #NevadaGrit // #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/UGnUmtZTOD
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara to Wisconsin
We’re gonna make some magic together, @dhillsb10!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the squad#NSD21 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ai2BTjBb6r
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (SIGNED)
Kansas State
Nevada
Hill may be the prized jewel of the area's recruiting class and he's heading to Madison.
The story of Hill's recruitment is quite special. He started generating major interest amid his sophomore season, eventually landing an offer from Wisconsin. Hill committed early and stuck with the Badgers even as UCLA, which could have, or rather should have, been the frontrunner to land the big QB from the Dons.
Instead, Hill made sure Wisconsin's early interest paid off by signing with the Badgers early Wednesday, becoming the rare QB commit from the area to go directly to the Big Ten.
The Badgers get a big, strong-armed signal-caller in Hill who is more than excited to play at Camp Randall. Hill has shown tremendous leadership with the Dons, leading them to a Channel League title and the final of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs last year. He also has been committed to playing out his senior season at SBHS despite that season being in constant jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't be surprised to see him starting at QB for Wisconsin in a couple years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!