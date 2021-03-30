You are the owner of this article.
Declan Coles, Nipomo SR
Declan Coles, Nipomo SR

032721 SMHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles makes a catch Saturday against Santa Maria.

In Nipomo Saturday, Declan Coles, a senior, made all the right plays to help Nipomo rally from a 14-6 deficit in the final moments against Santa Maria.

Coles' onside kick was recovered by Nipomo, he then caught a key pass to convert on 4th-and-10 with a minute left to set up the the game-winning field goal he kicked with 22 seconds left in the Titans' 21-14 win.

Declan Coles, Nipomo SR, WR/DB/K: 6 catches for 38 yards; 8 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 pass breakup; game-winning 26-yard field goal, onside kick was recovered.

