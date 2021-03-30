In Goleta, Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson had one of his trademark performances, impacting the game in just about every way imaginable.

Dickerson caught three passes for 47 yards on offense, then had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss on defense while not allowing a reception in coverage.

He also blocked another PAT and then returned a punt for a touchdown in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos.

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc JR, DB/WR: 3 catches for 47 yards, TD; 4 tackles, 1 TFL; blocked PAT; 57-yard punt return TD

