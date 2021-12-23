Dickerson and Martinez are two defensive backs that actually don't have eye-popping stats. That can actually be one of the highest compliments for a defensive back.
Dickerson had two interceptions on the season and 33 solo tackles. Martinez had four interceptions on the year and each player forced a fumble.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR DB: 41 total tackles (33 solo), 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs; 4 pass break-ups, forced fumble; 3 blocked field goals.
