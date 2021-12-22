Dickerson almost needs his own category for what he did this year. The senior had 1,024 yards on 56 catches with nine touchdowns. He also ran for a score and threw another. But, of course, Dickerson did even more damage in the return game, scoring eight times on kick and punt returns. He scored 18 touchdowns this year.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR WR: 56 catches, 1,024 yards, 9 TDs; 3 carries, 24 yards, TD; 1 for 1 passing, 11 yards, TD; 1,898 all-purpose yards, 4 KO return TDs; 4 punt return TDs, 18 total TDs.
