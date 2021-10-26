Lompoc had two players put on particularly special victories, both on offense.
Senior Deville Dickerson found the end zone five times in three different ways in the Braves' 64-28 win over Oxnard, ending the team's five-game losing streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc WR/DB/KR: 1 carry, 19 yards, TD; seven catches, 187 yards, 3 TDs; kick return TD, 2-point conversion in 64-28 win over Oxnard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.