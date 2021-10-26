Dickerson POTW

Lompoc's Deville Dickerson runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. Dickerson scored five times: three on receiving touchdowns, once on a run and another on a kick return. 

Lompoc had two players put on particularly special victories, both on offense.

Senior Deville Dickerson found the end zone five times in three different ways in the Braves' 64-28 win over Oxnard, ending the team's five-game losing streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive. 

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc WR/DB/KR: 1 carry, 19 yards, TD; seven catches, 187 yards, 3 TDs; kick return TD, 2-point conversion in 64-28 win over Oxnard.

