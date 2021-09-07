090321 CHS LHS football 12.JPG

Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson celebrates a kick return for touchdown with paparazzi teammates against Cabrillo.

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc WR/DB: two punt returns TDs, kick return TD in a 56-0 win over Cabrillo.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments