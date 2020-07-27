Difference-maker: Al Vierra has worked with the youth in Santa Maria since 1972

Al Vierra was grumbling about some of the coaching decisions being made at St. Joseph High School.

“My daughter said to me, ‘Instead of complaining, why don’t you do something about it?’” Vierra, laughing, told Brad Memberto of the Lompoc Record.

So Vierra did, and a distinguished career with St. Joseph athletics followed.

Vierra spoke with Memberto in May of 2010, days before being inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Hall of Fame.

“I was surprised and pleased,” to learn he would be inducted into the NSBCART Hall, Vierra told Memberto. “I am very grateful.”

At the time if his induction, Vierra had worked with 10 of the 12 head football coaches that had been at St. Joseph at that time.

Vierra had been a coach or worked in some capacity at St. Joseph since 1972 at the time he was inducted into the NSBCART Hall.

When he was inducted, Vierra had served as the Director of Football Operations at St. Joseph.

Active as a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1969, Vierra chaired two committees for the United Way and was on the board of directors for SMOOTH, SMAT and the Salvation Army. He also worked for seven years with P.L.A.Y. (People For Leisure and Youth).

Vierra graduated from Kaimuki High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He played basketball and ran track there.

After graduating from high school in 1952, Vierra joined the Marines. He served three years and broke into coaching. Vierra coached a local Little League squad.