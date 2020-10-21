Difference-makers: Dwight MacDonald didn't waste any of his 33 years at Lucia Mar

Did Dwight MacDonald enjoy his job as athletic director in the Lucia Mar Unified School District?

That simple question can draw out a complex answer.

For one, MacDonald says his during 33 years at LMUSD, with 27 of those as an athletic director at Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High, going to work never felt like a job.

"I enjoyed my job here at AGHS. It wasn't like a job, it was something I enjoyed doing," MacDonald said in 2019 as he was being inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame. "We had great coaches, great student-athletes and I always enjoyed coming to work."

MacDonald was hired as a teacher in the district in 1984 and was named athletic director at Arroyo Grande in 1990. He retired after the 2016-17 school year and was inducted into Arroyo Grande's Hall of Fame in 2019. MacDonald has been selected as one of the area's 'Difference-makers' as part of a series from the Santa Maria Times highlighting those who left a lasting impact on area athletics.

MacDonald certainly did that. He spearheaded the large movement area schools made in 2018 when 13 high schools transitioned from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.

"We initiated the move among the 13 schools in the section that went with us," MacDonald said. "We met as a group and 13 schools were willing to go. Arroyo Grande was always in favor of it, basically because of all the travel we had to do in the CIF playoffs, all the classroom time kids miss and all the classroom time the teachers miss.

"Our demographics on the Central Coast, as far as I'm concerned, are more aligned with the Central Section."