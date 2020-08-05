You have permission to edit this article.
Difference-makers: The late Joni Gray was an advocate for youth sports and the foundation of the Round Table
Difference-makers: The late Joni Gray was an advocate for youth sports and the foundation of the Round Table

GALLERY: We look back at images of Joni Gray during her longtime Santa Barbara County service
Former Lompoc High athletic director Don Cross, left, speaks with Joni Gray and Cabrillo football coach Craig Knowles after a Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table luncheon in Orcutt. Gray was the president of the Round Table from 2010 until her passing in 2017.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) lost its icon in November of 2017.

Its president, Joni Gray, died that month at age 75.

Hailed as “Mrs. Orcutt,” by many, Gray once taught at her alma mater, Santa Maria High School, and at Hancock College.

Gray was named the Santa Maria Elks Lodge’s Citizen of the Year and was elected into the Righetti High School Athletic Hall of Fame for her contributions to the school. She was also a co-host with Rick Blaemire on “Sportstalk,” a radio program that ran for several years on KUHL-AM then KSMX-AM.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

