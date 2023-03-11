There are many areas that need to be covered when making a complete assessment of a new adolescent patient. They include but are not limited to the following:
1. Clarifying the referral question and what do the parents expect from treatment?
2. General areas of concern such as having a developmental history and what are the adolescent’s physical, motor, cognitive, language, social and personality strengths and weaknesses?
3. What are the parents’ strengths and weaknesses?
4. Is there a history of mental illness in the family?
5. Are there any medical problems.
6. What is the behavior that is causing stress?
7. What are the consequences of bad behavior and who is the disciplinarian?
Clinicians will often have the adolescent and the parents come in together so that procedural policies can be addressed in a way that both the adolescent and the parent understand the limits of confidentiality.
Some parents see the therapist as someone who will make the adolescent behave in the manner the parents want. This dynamic creates frustration and anger in the adolescent.
“My mother wants you to fix me and make me do what she wants me to do.”
When both parents and the adolescent hear that all information shared by the child will remain confidential, a person can begin to feel comfortable knowing he/she will be safe confiding in the therapist.
Most adolescents struggle with the need for autonomy from their parents while still needing their support and guidance, which often creates conflict. Adolescents are generally narcissistic and self-centered. They have problems tolerating indifference in their parents.
They may call their parents “helicopter parents” because the parents have found that their child wants more autonomy, even though they have not proven to be able to handle it.
Because the prefrontal cortex does not complete maturity until the age of 25, this neural imbalance makes it difficult for the brain to make mature decisions.
Since the adolescent brain is under-developed, when growth spurts happen, the neural pathways are disrupted. The limbic system becomes more active, and emotions are reactive. They also have many hormonal changes occurring that involve the reward seeking behavior.
During the interview the clinician must assess the level of the adolescent’s emotional development and assess the person’s strengths and weaknesses in school, family and social behavior.
Assessing the presence of problems with moods, suicidal thinking, eating and sleep patterns offer valuable information for diagnostic purposes. The experience of the clinician is vital in making an accurate assessment of the presenting problem and the contributing factors that impact the person’s ability to handle those problems.
Adolescents face numerous challenges. Many are grieving the loss of a friend who died from an overdose. Or they may be fearful of a school shooting. So much violence is seen on the news and in the movies and in social, academic and work situations.
They may be facing the many challenges of paying for a college education and how to support themselves during those school years. Exploring the relationships of an adolescent’s friendships may help to understand that person’s attitude and behavior as it is critical for adolescents to behave and look like their peers.
Having the same dress, music and interests are all part of “fitting in” with the right crowd and they tend to identify with the group that most strongly resembles their own attitudes and behaviors.
Therapy is a time to demonstrate genuine concern. Treatment of a child or adolescent must be conducted in an empathic, caring and trusting manner because so many have never known that in their short lifetime.