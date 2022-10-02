The “Baby Blues” occurs in 85% of new mothers and is a mild form of postpartum depression.
Symptoms include tearfulness, sleep disturbances and fatigue. This form of PPD can begin after giving birth and resolves within 10 days.
More serious PPD occurs in 10% to 15% of new mothers. Symptoms can begin shortly after giving birth and last up to a year. PPD can develop into full blown depression that requires medical treatment.
A third type of postpartum mood disorder is postpartum psychosis, which occurs in one to two of every 1,000 new mothers. If the disorder is untreated, it can be very dangerous for bother the mother and the infant. Approximately 5% of patients with postpartum psychosis will attempt suicide and or infanticide.
Screening for PPD using validated instruments can be performed before being discharged from the hospital. The two types of screening are the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and the Postpartum Depression Screening Scale. Postpartum depression should be addressed in the third trimester of pregnancy.
The process of bonding between the mother and infant begins at birth and fosters the process of attachment. In one study of 100 subjects who were diagnosed with impaired mother-infant bonding disorders, 29% suffered from PPD.
Approximately 5% of mothers with PPD psychosis pose a grave danger to the life of their infant. In these cases, the infant must not be left alone with the mother. Constant care for the infant must be enacted.
It is important for the mother to reduce her stress and eliminate her fears and depression to help the brain recover from the chemical changes that produce PPD. Individual psychotherapy can help to reduce stress and develop coping skills to deal with depression.
Treatment of PPD with pharmacological agents has been controversial. As 50% of new mothers breast feed, treatment with antidepressants should be carefully considered. Treatment with citalopram, fluvoxamine, bupropion and venlafaxine are not generally recommended during breastfeeding.
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are used to supplement the availability of serotonin as they inhibit the reuptake of serotonin in the brain. SSRIs include fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline, fluvoxamine, escitalopram and citalopram There are possible side effects that may increase anxiety, panic, and in young adult mothers, they may increase suicidal ideations.
Caution must always be employed when medications are prescribed, especially if the mother is breast feeding. Brexanolone is the first FDA approved medication for PPD. The use of progesterone and estrogen may be prescribed.
Tricyclic antidepressants are not recommended.
New mothers must watch their diet. Eating protein-rich foods, vegetables and fruit should be part of the self-care needed for recovery. Low Omega 3 levels are associated with higher levels of depression.
Exercise, rest, and socializing also help to reduce depression. Some women have such high expectations of themselves regarding their parenting abilities that when they don’t meet their expectations of being “mother of the year,” they will increase their isolation because they feel a sense of guilt and shame resulting in further delay of recovery from depression.
Husbands and partners need to be aware of the mother’s fragile emotional state and offer support by listening without telling her what to do. Caring for the baby will allow the mother time to sleep. Fathers need to take care of household chores and not expect the mother to immediately assume her former duties.
Hopefully, if the mother was working before delivering her child, she will be given ample time off work to recover.
Remember, PPD is a serious disorder and early detection is critical for recovery.