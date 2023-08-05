In ancient Greece, the only women known to have attended philosopher’s lectures were women of privilege.
The basis for this exclusionary practice was rooted in the mythology of the ancients and the dogmatism of men. In the Roman world, amid that civilization’s revolt against prevailing religious philosophies and traditional lifestyles customs, women became emancipated.
A theory of liberation cannot exist where the prevailing institutions perpetuate social inequalities.
In the religious world, as far back as Homeric Greece, there were matriarchal-oriented civilizations that focused on the Great Mother theology, but they plunged into obscurity and the new era of the patriarch emerged.
It focused on the masculine rational thought process. Womanhood, according to early Persian Zoroastrianism, was defined as the “Demon Whore” whose virtue could be appreciated when considering her reproductive abilities.
Bernard Shaw (1973) stated: “Women who had always been blamed for their miseries, rebuked for mentioning them, and told that something was wrong with them were liberated when they came to see that they were not defective individuals but victims of oppressive institutions.”
Margaret Mead (1976) suggested that it is social conditioning that perpetrates male domination in Western Europe and America. And Erik Erikson (1964) believed that the physiology of the woman dictates that she is destined to bear chosen men and she is therefore committed to the care of human infancy.
Others, like Scriven and Gorman (1970), maintained that the human female is the only member of the animal kingdom who cannot gracefully accept her obvious inferiority, and unlike the efficient male who can achieve full satisfaction with one organismic experience, the female requires multiple experiences to achieve satisfaction.
It is interesting that the male does not accept any responsibility for his inability to bring satisfaction to the female. These thought processes are reminiscent of 13th century thinking which can be characterized in the writings of Thomas Aquinas.
On the other hand, in the 19th century, John Stuart Mill advocated for more rights for women.
Higher education may be considered as the roots from which women’s liberation can grow. However, in 1970, the male Dean of Freshmen at Harvard University was reported to have written in a letter which appeared in the newspaper of the Radcliffe College (a women’s college affiliated with Harvard): “quite simply, I do not see highly educated women making startling strides in contributing to our society in the foreseeable future.”
It is possible that the first feminist movements occurred in Rome. Until the end of Cleopatra’s reign, women were politically active. The Christian beliefs feared women who became the object of irrational superstition and oppression, and some believed that women were in league with the devil.
Few women in the next two centuries reached the feeling of fulfillment as the French woman.
Unfortunately, the Victorian women of England were taught to keep sex a secret and to devote themselves to their husbands who told them to “lie back and think of England."
However, the emergence of the “Woman Suffrage” began the process of equality and was proposed in Parliament in 1867. However, it was defeated until 1917 when women were noticed for their work during World War I.
Women in Europe and England fought with their husbands, nursed the wounded and cared for the children.
The last century has brought about much growth in women’s rights. Women own businesses, run corporations, invent useful products and are known for their scientific findings.
But in spite of all our successes, we still have to work harder and longer to be promoted or make more than 88 cents on the dollar.