Driver critically injured in hit-and-run collision near Betteravia and Brown roads; another driver arrested
From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 3 series
  • Updated
One driver was critically injured while another driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a hit-and-run collision Monday near the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads west of Santa Maria. 

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a white Dodge Durango collided with a silver Infiniti sedan, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith. 

The collision involved significant speeds and caused major front end damage to the Infiniti, requiring heavy extrication to rescue the driver who was trapped inside, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The driver of the Durango, who wasn't identified, drove away from the scene, although an eyewitness told a sheriff's deputy that several vehicles tailed, then stopped the vehicle a quarter-mile east of the collision, according to CHP logs. 

The Infiniti's driver suffered critical injures and was airlifted via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

The Durango's driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for moderate injuries, according to Smith. 

A Santa Barbara County Fire battalion chief and two engines, an American Medical Response ambulance, CalSTAR and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. 

