Dunn soccer wins another CIF title

Dunn, a boarding school in Los Olivos, has long dominated some of the lower divisions in the CIF boys soccer playoffs. That trend continued in 2020 as the Earwigs captured yet another CIF title, going undefeated for the 2019-20 season. Dunn defeated Ganesha in Pomona in February to finish off a 20-0 season.

Dunn beat Ganesha 4-1 in the title game after the Earwigs erupted for three goals in the second half. Brima Kamara and Rene Pacheco each scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead and their third CIF title in six years.

The game was tied 1-1 at the break with the Earwigs scoring first and the Giants responding with a goal of their own. The Earwigs then erupted for three goals in the second half.

