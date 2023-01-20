The Arroyo Grande High School Eagle Athletic Foundation is scheduled to hold its annual Hall of Fame Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28 at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person, and a table for eight can be purchased for $600.
In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the Foundation, the dinner will include the induction of five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees include two past student-athletes, Kindra Shaffer O'Hare and Jessica Hancher Malone, two coaches, Mike McAustin and Tom Goossen, and a community member, Dr. Sean Devine.
Devine was inducted last year but was unable to attend and will be recognized this year.
Shaffer O'Hare was a three-sport standout for Arroyo Grande in volleyball, soccer and track. A 1994 graduate, O'Hare was a key player on CIF Southern Section divisional championship volleyball teams during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She earned multiple All-League First Team honors and was the San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year in 1993.
Shaffer O'Hare was a All-League First Team soccer player multiple times. She was a key member of the track team, as an open events sprinter and on relay teams.
Hancher Malone was a two-sport athlete who excelled in the pool and on the hardwood. She was a four-year varsity letter winner in swimming, winning team MVP honors three times. As a senior, the 1992 graduate helped the Eagles win the program's first league title.
During her career, she qualified for the CIF Southern Section meet all four years and set numerous school records. Hancher Malone played on the girls varsity basketball team for three years and helped the Eagles reach the post-season each time.
McAustin has been a fixture in Arroyo Grande athletics for more than 30 years. Since 1982, he has coached multiple sports, including football, basketball and golf. He helped guide the Eagles football team to five CIF Southern Section divisional championships and 13 league titles. McAustin also served as assistant athletic director for 10 years.
During his 32-year career at Arroyo Grande that began in 1986, Goossen won 85 games in 10 seasons as head coach, including a 2011 Southern Section divisional title and five league championships. Before his stint as head coach, Goossen was defensive coordinator for a team that won four sectional divisional championships.
A fixture on the Arroyo Grande sidelines, Devine has served as the football squad's team physician for more than 30 years. Devine started in his position in 1989 and has remained with the school ever since. The football program has won four Southern Section divisional championships during his time at the school.
The Eagle Athletic Foundation was created in 2008 with the objective of supporting and funding renovations of the athletic facilities at Arroyo Grande.
For more information about the dinner and sponsorship opportunities, email eafhof@gmail.com or call EAF board member Claudia Souder at 805-709-4403.