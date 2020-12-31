Eagles make deep state playoff run

Arroyo Grande's boys basketball team had a state title in its grasp before the pandemic forced the cancellation of all the state's CIF championship games in March.

The Eagles won a Mountain League title behind the play of Gage Gomez, Robert Hutchens, Connor Angle and Michael Atherton. They were then selected for the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs, where they lost to Clovis West in the semifinals.

They were moved on to the state playoffs and won five regional games, concluding with a 79-69 win over Burbank Providence. The Eagles were supposed to play Albany St. Mary's for the state championship in Sacramento three days later, on March 13. The entire slate of state games were canceled a day before the Eagles were set to play in their game.

The team was later featured on ESPN's SportsCenter, which highlighted teams affected by the pandemic.

+2 Arroyo Grande High basketball team featured on ESPN's SportsCenter after having CIF State title game canceled Scott Van Pelt, the longtime ESPN anchor who hosts the popular late-night edition of SportsCenter, has spent the past few nights highlighting high school or college teams and athletes who have had their seasons or careers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He picked up the Eagles' story Tuesday night.

